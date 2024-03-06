Manulife raises $752m for private credit fund

Manulife Capital Partners VII, L.P. will invest in junior credit capital in U.S. middle market companies.

Manulife Investment Management has closed its new private credit fund at $752 million.

Manulife Capital Partners VII, L.P. will invest in junior credit capital in U.S. middle market companies. MCP VII is backed by a global investor base of institutional and private capital investors including a capital commitment from Manulife.

“Our investment approach includes a target mix of subordinated and second-lien debt and structured and common equity that allows for meaningful participation in growth that is balanced by the potential for double digit yield,” said Josh Liebow, CFA, co-head of junior credit, Manulife Investment Management in a statement.

The fund will focus on 20 to 30 portfolio companies with more than $20 million in EBITDA.

Manulife Investment Management’s global private equity and credit platform currently has more than $25 billion in assets under management.Manulife Investment Management is the brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation.