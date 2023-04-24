Marathon Asset Management appoints Boyle as global consultant relations co-head

In his new role, Boyle will be focused on providing client services and solutions on behalf of Marathon.

Marathon Asset Management, a global credit investment manager, has named Scott Boyle as managing director, global co-head of consultant relations.

In his new role, Boyle will be focused on providing client services and solutions on behalf of Marathon.

Prior to joining Marathon, Boyle was senior vice president and managing director, North America institutional consultant relations at AllianceBernstein. Before joining AllianceBernstein in 2006, Boyle worked in business development at research and analytic firms StarMine and Thomson Financial.

“Scott’s background and knowledge in private and public credit, and deep relationships with institutional investment consultants are a welcome addition to our team as we continue to expand our capabilities and customized solutions for our institutional clients,” said Jason Friedman, partner and global head of business development, in a statement. “Our core focus is to generate alpha for our clients across the credit spectrum, and adding Scott to our team further demonstrates Marathon’s commitment to reinforcing our position as a leading credit manager.”

Based in New York, Marathon has over $20 billion of capital under management. The firm was founded in 1998.