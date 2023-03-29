Marathon recruits Lueker as managing director

In his new role, Lueker will lead the firm’s sponsor coverage and direct lending business.

Previously, he worked at Modern Bank where he served as chief lending officer & head of commercial markets

Before joining Modern Bank, Lueker was at the Royal Bank of Scotland, Indosuez Capital and Bank of America

Based in New York City, Marathon has over $20 billion of capital under management

Marathon Asset Management, a global credit investment manager, has hired Curt Lueker as managing director.

In his new role, Lueker will lead the firm’s sponsor coverage and direct lending business.

Previously, he worked at Modern Bank where he served as chief lending officer & head of commercial markets. Before joining Modern Bank, Lueker was at the Royal Bank of Scotland, Indosuez Capital and Bank of America.

“Curt’s expertise and knowledge in direct lending is a welcome addition to our team as we further expand our direct lending business in North America,” said Bruce Richards, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Marathon, in a statement. “Our core focus is to generate alpha for our clients by further developing our credit origination program and adding Curt to our team further demonstrates Marathon’s commitment to reinforcing our position as a leading credit manager.”

Based in New York City, Marathon has over $20 billion of capital under management.