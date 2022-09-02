Marlin acquires inventory management software provider SkuVault

SkuVault will be merged with Marlin portfolio company Linnworks, a commerce automation platform.

Marlin Equity Partners has acquired SkuVault, a Kentucky-based inventory management software, order management systems and warehouse management systems solutions provider. SkuVault will be merged with Marlin portfolio company Linnworks, a commerce automation platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We look forward to working with both the Linnworks and SkuVault teams to establish a global category leader in a fast-growing market segment with increased platform breadth and global coverage of customer profiles,” said Peter Chung, a managing director at Marlin, in a statement.

Raymond James & Associates served as SkuVault’s financial advisor. SkuVault’s legal advisor was Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP. DC Advisory acted as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP and Mayer Brown International LLP served as legal advisors to Linnworks and Marlin.

Marlin Equity Partners has over $8.1 billion of capital under management. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles with an additional office in London.

Linnworks has offices in London, Austin, Texas and Estonia.