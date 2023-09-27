Marlin-backed Virgin Pulse agrees to merge with New Mountain-backed HealthComp; Altamont Capital agrees to sell Douglas Products

Morning Hubskis!

Big merger news with Marlin Equity’s Virgin Pulse and New Mountain’s HealthComp.

We also have an exit! Let’s explore an agreed sale from Altamont Capital.

And we have some interesting findings from Goldman Sachs based on a recent survey.

Big news crossing the wire this morning

Marlin Equity-backed digital health company Virgin Pulse agreed to merge with HealthComp, backed by New Mountain, a benefits and analytics platform.

New Mountain will be the majority owner of the combined company. Blackstone Credit committed to support the deal with strategic financing. Upon closing (expected in the fourth quarter), Virgin Pulse CEO Chris Michalak will lead the combined entity.

The combined company will use AI to deploy flexible health plan designs to drive improved health outcomes, engagement and awareness for customers. It will integrate plan design, plan management, payment integrity, health navigation, preventative care and digital therapeutics through the platform.

“Together, the combined entity expects these assets will create a better experience and lower costs for members and employers, while providing expanded opportunities for insurers and brokers to continue to partner with the combined entity,” according to a statement.

Exit

Exits are hard to come by, so when we see one, we like to point it out here at the Hub. Altamont Capital agreed to sell its portfolio company Douglas Products to Brightstar Capital. The company makes and markets brands in the global agriculture pest markets.

Altamont first invested in Douglas in 2015, and began exiting the platform last year, selling Duke’s Root Control Inc to Comvest Partners.

And more exits

Speaking of exits, GPs continue to believe that the most likely path to liquidity over the next year will be full exits via asset sales, according to fresh research from Goldman Sachs.

The bank also found that GPs see precedent transactions as the biggest driver of valuation adjustments, as well as changes in operating metrics like revenue and Ebitda margins. Public market valuations will have a “moderate impact,” around 56 percent of respondents said.

What I found especially counterintuitive was that GPs view continuation funds as the least likely path to liquidity in the year ahead. (These responses were as of July).

These findings seem to push back against the prevailing narrative that GPs are ready and willing to move great assets into continuation funds as a way to deliver liquidity to LPs. While continuation funds remain an interesting option for GPs in the slower exit environment, the complexity and time it takes to complete such processes limits their viability as a regular exit option.

Secondaries buyers have concentration limits as well as they try to diversify their holdings, even more than buyout managers. “The buyer capital available in that market is relatively limited,” said Suzanne Gauron, global head of private equity product strategies and head of launch, on a recent webcast. More on this later today.

That’s it for me! Have a great rest of your Wednesday. Reach me with tips n’ gossip, feedback or fall recipe tips at christopher.w@pei.group or find me on LinkedIn.