Marlin invests in global trading software provider TRAFiX

Marks Baughan served as financial advisor to TRAFiX while RBC Capital Markets was financial advisor to Marlin.

DLA Piper served as legal advisor to TRAFiX while Goodwin Proctor served as legal advisor to Marlin

Based in Los Angeles, Marlin Equity Partners has approximately $9 billion in capital commitments

Marlin was founded in 2005

Marlin Equity Partners has made an investment in TRAFiX, a New York-based provider of global trading software and connectivity to the financial services industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We seek to partner with innovative founders and knowledgeable management teams to help them accelerate growth, and we see a great opportunity to collaborate with TRAFiX’s impressive team.” said Alex Beregovsky, a managing director at Marlin in a statement.

Marks Baughan served as financial advisor and DLA Piper served as legal advisor to TRAFiX. RBC Capital Markets served as financial advisor and Goodwin Proctor served as legal advisor to Marlin.

Based in Los Angeles, Marlin Equity Partners has approximately $9 billion in capital commitments. Marlin was founded in 2005.