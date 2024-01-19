Martis Capital and Din Ventures back dental platform Archway Dental

Archway Dental was launched in partnership with Dental Associates of Connecticut, which was established in 1971.

Based in Chicago, Din Ventures is focused on the low to middle market and has a strong focus within the dental industry

Based in Washington, D.C. and San Francisco, Martis Capital invests in middle-market healthcare companies

Since 2011, Martis Capital has raised more than $2.2 billion

Martis Capital and Din Ventures have made an investment in Danbury, Connecticut-based Archway Dental Partners, a dental platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Chris Beall, a partner at Martis Capital, said in a statement, “We have built a strong thesis around the multi-specialty dental market opportunity and could not be more excited to partner with the dentist owners of Archway Dental. We’re grateful to build upon DACT’s long history and are confident the Archway Dental platform will continue to support the highest quality dentists delivering care across the Northeast region.”

