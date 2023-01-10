MassMutual CIO Corbett to retire

Corbett joined MassMutual in 2011

Tim Corbett, chief investment officer of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, is retiring. Eric Partlan, head of portfolio management, will succeed Corbett, effective March 1, 2023.

“Tim has played an important role in executing on our strategy and delivering outstanding investment results across our portfolios, helping us effectively manage long-term risk across various global market cycles and constantly changing economic conditions while providing value to our policyowners,” said Roger Crandall, MassMutual chairman, president and CEO in a statement. “We will miss Tim’s innovative spirit and relentless focus on the culture, people and talent within the investment team and across the company.”

Corbett joined MassMutual in 2011.

His successor Partlan is a 19-year veteran of MassMutual. He joined Babson Capital Management, a former MassMutual subsidiary that is now part of Barings, in 2004, where he was a member of the structured credit products group. Prior to joining MassMutual, Partlan held several engineering roles at companies including The Boeing Company and B/E Aerospace.

MassMutual is a mutual life insurance company that was founded in 1851.