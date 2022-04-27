Return to search
PE Deals

Mattel in early talks with Apollo and L Catterton about possible buyout: WSJ

Toymaker Mattel has been in early talks with Apollo Global Management and L Catterton about a potential buyout, reported the Wall Street Journal.

By
Iris Dorbian
-
Consumer & Retail news

Toymaker Mattel has been in early talks with Apollo Global Management and L Catterton about a potential buyout, reported the Wall Street Journal. No financial terms were disclosed.

Source: WSJ