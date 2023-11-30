May River Capital completes 2nd deal in Q4 with RLE Technologies

RLE is based in Fort Collins, Colorado

May River Capital has completed its second acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2023 with RLE Technologies, a facility environment monitoring, fluid leak detection and airflow management service provider.

Tim Hirschenhofer, RLE’s CEO, and the entire RLE leadership team will continue to lead the organization in their current roles.

“RLE represents a platform acquisition for May River focused on environmental monitoring within the data center and critical facilities end markets,” said Patrick McVickers, VP at May River.

Doug Keeports, member of May River’s executive resource group, will serve as a board member at RLE. Rick Weiler, CEO of May River’s portfolio company Dickson, will also serve as a board member at RLE.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Paul Hastings served as legal counsel to May River. Tree Line Capital Partners provided debt financing in support of the acquisition.