Mayfair Equity Partners agrees to buyout of Access Partnership

Mayfair’s investment will look to aid Access Partnership with the execution of its M&A strategy

Existing investor Mobeus Equity Partners exits in full

Access Partnership has achieved revenue growth of over 50 percent CAGR, alongside EBITDA margins exceeding 30 percent, in recent years

UPDATED Mayfair Equity Partners has backed a management buyout of Access Partnership. The investment will support Access Partnership’s expansion, the execution of its M&A strategy and the buildout of its digital offerings. Existing investor Mobeus Equity Partners has exited in full.

Kartesia provided a senior financing package of $60 million to support the buyout. The transaction marks Kartesia’s first deal alongside Mayfair Equity Partners.

Access Partnership is a London-based global firm that provides advisory services to technology businesses in the regulatory and public policy fields. Access has driven revenue growth of over 50 percent CAGR, alongside EBITDA margins exceeding 30 percent in recent years.

Mayfair, also London-based, is a technology and consumer investor with two private equity funds. It has assets under management of over $1.2 billion.

“Data and technology are now fundamental to the strategy of almost every company around the world,” said Daniel Sasaki, managing partner at Mayfair. “Our investment and specialist support will help Access expand its range of services and continue to address the challenges presented by the innovation, commercialisation and regulation of new technology.”

Access operates in a market that is expected to see continued growth having seen annual growth at double digit rates. Growth in the sector is being driven by the need for companies and regulators to adapt to an increasingly digital driven agenda.

“Mayfair’s passion for and successful track record of supporting global growth in tech and tech-related businesses set them apart from the start,” said Greg Francis, Access founder and CEO. “We are excited by the potential of our new partnership and what this will deliver for our team and clients.”