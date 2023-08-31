MBM Capital-backed The Muse appoints Tenuto as CEO

- New York City-based The Muse is a job search and career development platform
The Muse, which is backed by MBM Capital, has named Heather Tenuto as CEO.
Tenuto succeeds Kathryn Minshew, The Muse’s co-founder and CEO, who will remain a key company stakeholder after departing The Muse.
Most recently, Tenuto was chief revenue officer for Zift Solutions. Prior to that, Tenuto held tech-focused sales leadership roles with Office Depot, ShoreTel and M5 Networks.
“It’s been an extraordinary 12 years building The Muse from concept to a global company that has now had a positive impact on millions of lives. I’m so proud of what we’ve built,” said Minshew in a statement. “Now it’s time for the next chapter. Heather’s background in sustainable, product-led revenue growth sets The Muse up for great success in this next phase.”
The Muse operates two platforms: The Muse and Fairygodboss.
MBM Capital invests in growing tech companies. Based in New York City, the firm was founded in 2021.