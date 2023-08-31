MBM Capital-backed The Muse appoints Tenuto as CEO

Tenuto succeeds Kathryn Minshew, The Muse's co-founder and CEO, who will remain a key company stakeholder after departing The Muse.

New York City-based The Muse is a job search and career development platform

Most recently, Tenuto was chief revenue officer for Zift Solutions

MBM Capital invests in growing tech companies

The Muse, which is backed by MBM Capital, has named Heather Tenuto as CEO.

Tenuto succeeds Kathryn Minshew, The Muse’s co-founder and CEO, who will remain a key company stakeholder after departing The Muse.

New York City-based The Muse is a job search and career development platform.

Most recently, Tenuto was chief revenue officer for Zift Solutions. Prior to that, Tenuto held tech-focused sales leadership roles with Office Depot, ShoreTel and M5 Networks.

“It’s been an extraordinary 12 years building The Muse from concept to a global company that has now had a positive impact on millions of lives. I’m so proud of what we’ve built,” said Minshew in a statement. “Now it’s time for the next chapter. Heather’s background in sustainable, product-led revenue growth sets The Muse up for great success in this next phase.”

The Muse operates two platforms: The Muse and Fairygodboss.

MBM Capital invests in growing tech companies. Based in New York City, the firm was founded in 2021.