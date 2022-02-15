McGuireWoods beefs up PE practice with new hire

Law firm McGuireWoods has added Katie Hull as a partner for its private equity practice. She will be based in Dallas.

PRESS RELEASE

DALLAS – McGuireWoods continues the expansion of its highly ranked private equity team with the arrival of Dallas partner Katie Hull, an accomplished deal lawyer who advises private equity firms and companies of all sizes in corporate transactions.

Hull assists clients in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, partnerships and general commercial transactions, including corporate contracting matters. She handles deals for companies at all stages of development, ranging from startups to large multinational corporations.

Her deal work spans numerous industries, including the automotive and transportation sectors; technology; manufacturing; healthcare; mortgage origination and servicing; specialty foods; and quick-service restaurants. Hull joins McGuireWoods from Sheppard Mullin.

“Katie’s diverse deal experience and business acumen will provide tremendous benefit to our clients,” said Tom Zahn, chair of the firm’s Corporate & Private Equity Department. “She will be a high-impact addition for us as we continue to grow our private equity team in Texas and throughout the United States.”

“Katie is highly regarded for her skill guiding clients through sophisticated corporate transactions,” added Jason Cook, managing partner of the Dallas office. “She is an outstanding addition who enhances our significant deal capabilities in Dallas.”

Hull joins a McGuireWoods practice that consistently ranks among the leaders in U.S. and global M&A deals — including private equity transactions — in league tables published by Bloomberg and Refinitiv. McGuireWoods represents clients in all types of private equity deals, including leveraged buyouts, roll-ups, minority and junior capital investments, and independent sponsor transactions. The firm hosts an annual national conference for independent sponsors and capital providers in Dallas.

“McGuireWoods’ private equity team stands out for its superior client service and innovative initiatives to help companies and investors pursue deal opportunities,” Hull said. “I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues and our clients to build on that success.”

McGuireWoods LLP is a leading international law firm with 1,100 lawyers in 21 offices worldwide. It continuously ranks among the top firms in Financial Times’ prestigious North America Innovative Lawyers report. The firm has been recognized 15 times on BTI Consulting’s Client Service A-Team — elite firms singled out for client service excellence based on unprompted feedback from clients in major companies. Its full-service public affairs arm, McGuireWoods Consulting LLC, offers infrastructure and economic development, strategic communications and grassroots advocacy, and government relations solutions. For more information, visit www.mcguirewoods.com.