MDP-backed Navacord adds Unity Managing Underwriters

Navacord Corp, a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP), has acquired Unity Managing Underwriters, a Toronto-based specialist in creditor, life, disability and extended warranty products for personal and commercial vehicles.
No financial terms were disclosed for the deal, which was effective as of 1 August.
Established in 1997, Unity Managing Underwriters works extensively with clients in the financial sector and automotive dealerships.
With headquarters in Toronto, Navacord is a multi-line insurance and risk management brokerage business.
“Our partnership with Unity Managing Underwriters is another step towards ensuring Navacord Broker Partners have access to best-in-class placements and products for their clients within our many industry sectors,” said T. Marshall Sadd, executive chairman, Navacord, in a statement. “We welcome Unity to the Navacord network and we’re enthusiastic about the amplification they’ll bring for our MGA presence and transportation expertise.”
MDP, a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on buyout and growth equity strategies, made an initial investment in Navacord in 2018. The firm announced an additional investment in May 2023.