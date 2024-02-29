MDP-backed Navacord snaps up Avant Insurance  

Avant Insurance is a brokerage specializing in both personal and commercial lines.

Madison Dearborn Partners’ (MDP) portfolio company Navacord Corp has acquired Avant Insurance, a Winnipeg-based brokerage specializing in both personal and commercial lines.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

Avant Insurance’s addition is Navacord’s third in Manitoba in recent years, fueling Navacord’s strategic build out and presence in the central Canadian province.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Avant Insurance and to have them be our first partner of the new year,” said Shawn DeSantis, president and CEO, Navacord. “Our collaboration is a testament to Navacord’s commitment to building strategic partnerships in Manitoba, reinforcing our focus on talent acquisition and alliances with businesses that share our vision as Canada’s third largest commercial insurance brokerage.”

MDP made an initial investment in Navacord in 2018 and announced a further investment last year.

With headquarters in Toronto, Navacord is a multi-line insurance and risk management brokerage business.

Madison Dearborn is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on buyout and growth equity strategies.