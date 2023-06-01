MDP takes fintech company MoneyGram private for $11 per share

As a result of the closing, MoneyGram is no longer trading on the NASDAQ.

BofA Securities, Inc served as financial advisor to MoneyGram

Goldman Sachs acted as lead financial advisor to MDP, with Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Barclays and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC also providing financial advice to MDP

Chicago-based MDP has raised aggregate capital of over $28 billion and has completed over 150 platform investments

Madison Dearborn Partners has completed its take-private acquisition of Dallas-based fintech company MoneyGram for $11 per share.

As a result of the closing, MoneyGram is no longer trading on the NASDAQ.

“We see tremendous opportunity for MoneyGram’s leading financial technology solutions, particularly in light of the continued, rapid digitization of the global economy,” said Brendan Barrett, a managing director on MDP’s financial and transaction services team in a statement. “MDP looks forward to providing the platform and resources for the MoneyGram team to capitalize on the numerous opportunities ahead and further enhance its market-leading cross-border capabilities.”

BofA Securities, Inc. served as financial advisor to MoneyGram while Goldman Sachs acted as lead financial advisor to MDP, with Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Barclays and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC also providing financial advice to MDP.

Chicago-based MDP has raised aggregate capital of over $28 billion and has completed over 150 platform investments. MDP was formed in 1992.