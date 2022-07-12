MDP to acquire Unison, software provider to government agencies

The seller is Carlyle, which will remain a minority investor in Unison when the deal closes.

Madison Dearborn Partners has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Dulles, Virginia-based Unison, a provider of procurement, supply chain, and contract management software to U.S. federal government agencies and government contractors.

The seller is Carlyle, which will remain a minority investor in Unison when the deal closes. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1983, Unison currently serves all 15 U.S. cabinet-level agencies and has more than 200,000 product end users.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new partners from MDP and look forward to their support as we continue to execute our strategy to provide innovative and reliable software solutions for federal organizations and government contractors,” said Reid Jackson, CEO of Unison, in a statement. “MDP brings a wealth of experience and additional financial resources that will allow Unison to accelerate our growth and deliver world-class software products to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Baird is serving as financial advisor to Unison and Carlyle while Latham & Watkins LLP is providing legal counsel with PwC providing tax and accounting support for Unison and Carlyle. Lincoln International is acting as financial advisor to MDP, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Crowell & Moring LLP are providing legal counsel for MDP.

Since MDP’s formation in 1992, the Chicago-based investment firm has raised aggregate capital of over $28 billion and has completed over 150 investments.

As of March 31, 2022, Carlyle has $325 billion of assets under management.