Medline Canada acquires medical supplies provider Stat Healthcare Corp

Medline Industries is a Northfield, Illinois-based manufacturer and distributor of healthcare supplies

Medline Industries was acquired in 2021 by an investor consortium that included Blackstone, Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman

Medline Canada, a subsidiary of Medline Industries, has acquired Stat Healthcare Corp, a Calgary-based provider of medical and laboratory supplies with expertise in clinic set-ups. No financial terms were disclosed.

With this latest acquisition, Medline continues to grow its medical supplies market share across the continuum of care – acute, long term and primary care – in Canada. Stat Healthcare will operate as a division of Medline Canada.

“Acquiring Stat Healthcare is another indication of our commitment to meeting the medical supply needs of Canadians,” said Ernie Philip, president of Medline Canada, Corporation, in a statement. “We recognize our great responsibility, and we’re proud to be an important part of the Canadian medical supply chain. Adding Stat Healthcare to our network ensures Canadians, from coast to coast, have unparalleled access to the medical supplies they need when they need them.”

Medline Industries, a Northfield, Illinois-based manufacturer and distributor of healthcare supplies, was acquired in 2021 by an investor consortium that included Blackstone, Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman.