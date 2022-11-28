Mereo and Hyperion acquire packaging firm Algus

Mereo Capital invests in lower middle-market companies

Mereo Capital Partners and Hyperion Capital Partners have acquired DeKalb, Illinois-based Algus, a provider of thermoformed blister and clamshell packaging and maker of blister seal machines. Algus was founded in 1995.

“We are excited to partner with the management team of Algus to build on its history of success and invest in its future growth,” said Leo Helmers, co-founder of Mereo, in a statement. “We are attracted to Algus’ superior packaging solutions, reputation for exceptional quality and strong growth prospects.”

Mereo Capital invests in lower middle-market companies.

Hyperion makes control investments in companies that generate between $20 million and $200 million of revenue and that are headquartered in North America.