Mesa West collects about $1.37bn for new real estate debt fund

Mesa West Capital has raised about $1.37 billion for the firm’s new real estate debt fund, beating its $1 billion target.

Mesa West is the private U.S. real estate credit arm of Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

Mesa West Real Estate Income Fund V’s limited partners include domestic and international public and private pension funds, insurance companies and individual investors.

The fund will focus on originating, purchasing and managing loans secured by commercial real estate assets throughout the U.S.

Fund V surpasses the $900 million in commitments raised for Mesa West’s previous real estate debt fund.

“We are extremely pleased with the continued support and trust from both our long-standing partners as well as new investors in Fund V. In today’s environment, sophisticated investors are increasing their allocations to real estate credit with managers who have been tested through market cycles,” said Jeff Friedman, principal of Mesa West, in a statement. “Mesa West’s successful track record through multiple cycles, including through the global financial crisis, has been a differentiator for the platform in continuing to organically grow our business over time.”

Mesa West Capital is a commercial real estate debt fund manager and portfolio lender that has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco, Mesa West was founded in 2004.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management has $1.3 trillion in assets under management or supervision, as of December 31, 2022.