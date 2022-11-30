MiddleGround-backed Lindsay Precast acquires manufacturer Dutchland

Lindsay Precast is a maker of precast concrete structures for water/wastewater, utility, solar, transportation, and government end markets

Lindsay Precast, which is backed by MiddleGround Capital, has acquired Gap, Pennsylvania-based Dutchland, a maker of precast concrete tanks. No financial terms were disclosed.

BDO Capital Advisors represented Dutchland on the transaction.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the experienced team at Dutchland to the Lindsay Precast platform and guide them through its next phase of growth,” said John Stewart, MiddleGround founding partner in a statement. “The addition of Dutchland’s product offerings to the existing platform enables us to further diversify from both product and end market sales perspective as we expand our geographic footprint to meet growing demand needs.”

Dutchland was established in 1969.

Based in Lexington, Kentucky, MiddleGround has over $2 billion of assets Under management.