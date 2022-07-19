MiddleGround buys flow control distributor PVI Holdings

PVI employs over 1,000 people across 37 facilities across the US

MiddleGround Capital has acquired PVI Holdings, a flow control distributor. No financial terms were disclosed.

MiddleGround invests in North American middle-market B2B industrial and specialty distribution companies.

On the transaction, MiddleGround Founding Partner Lauren Mulholland said in a statement: “PVI represents an opportunity to carve out a market-leading flow control distribution platform. We are impressed by the success these businesses have realized to date and look forward to expanding on their growth as well as identifying incremental opportunities for the company’s expansion under our ownership.”

PVI is a leading distributor that provides flow control solutions to various markets. PVI employs over 1,000 people across 37 facilities across the United States and has a strategic presence globally.

Based in Lexington, Kentucky, MiddleGround Capital has over $2 billion of assets under management