MiddleGround buys safety equipment maker SixAxis

Piper Sandler acted as financial advisor to SixAxis on the deal.

Based in Lexington, Kentucky, MiddleGround Capital has over $2 billion of assets under management

MiddleGround invests in middle market B2B industrial and specialty distribution businesses

MiddleGround Capital has acquired Andrews, South Carolina-based SixAxis LLC, a provider of safety equipment solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are thrilled by today’s news, particularly given SixAxis is considered the gold standard when it comes to keeping operators safe and efficient – as well as businesses productive and profitable,” said John Stewart, a founding partner at MiddleGround, in a statement.

“Our team is looking forward to working with SixAxis’ seasoned, growth-oriented management team to support them across a variety of key initiatives with the overarching goal of enhancing operations and supporting the company’s scaling and expansion efforts.”

