MiddleGround to take tools manufacturer Starrett private

MiddleGround Capital has agreed to acquire The L.S. Starrett Company, a Massachusetts-based tools manufacturer, in a take-private deal.

“MiddleGround is thrilled to be partnering with Starrett, a brand we have long admired, and a company that we have followed in the public markets for several years,” said John Stewart, managing partner of MiddleGround in a statement. “Most of MiddleGround’s Operations team gained familiarity with Starrett products over the course of their manufacturing careers, and we are excited about the opportunity to further position the company for its future on the front lines of innovation, advanced manufacturing and reshoring.”

Lincoln International LLC is serving as lead financial advisor to Starrett and Ropes & Gray LLP is serving as legal counsel to Starrett.

William Blair was financial advisor to MiddleGround in connection with the acquisition and debt financing of Starrett and Dechert LLP is serving as legal counsel to MiddleGround.

Starrett was founded in 1880 by Laroy S. Starrett and incorporated in 1929.

Based in Lexington, Kentucky, MiddleGround invests in the middle market. The firm has over $3.5 billion of assets under management.