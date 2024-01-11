MidOcean and The Kroger Co form MPearlRock to invest in CPG sector

MPearl Rock will not only leverage MidOcean's experience in investing in consumer brands but also use 84.51˚°’s retail data science and insights as it seeks to work with emerging CPG companies.

Brian Kelley will serve as CEO of MPearlRock

MidOcean’s portfolio companies include Casper’s Ice Cream, FreshPet, Louisiana Fish Fry, Jenny Craig, and Nutrabolt

Kroger is a supermarket chain

MidOcean Partners and PearlRock Partners, the consumer product investment platform of The Kroger Co, have teamed up to form MPearlRock, which will invest in consumer packaged goods. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are pleased to work with Kroger, PearlRock and 84.51˚° to establish MPearlRock, which builds upon our commitment to transforming consumer-focused companies through collaborations,” said Erik Oken, chairman of MidOcean’s private equity business in a statement. “We believe the strategic pairing of MidOcean’s capabilities with Kroger, robust data science and consumer insights capabilities, and deep industry relationships will create an unrivaled collaboration to support the leading brands of tomorrow. We look forward to working together to capture the pipeline of opportunities we see before us.”

Based in New York, MidOcean invests in the middle market.

