MidOcean exits health and wellness firm Nutrabolt

In conjunction the exit, Keurig Dr Pepper, a North American beverage company, will invest in Nutrabolt.

MidOcean initially invested in Nutrabolt in July 2014

MidOcean targets middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors

The private equity firm was founded in 2003

MidOcean Partners has exited its investment in Nutrabolt, a provider of energy drinks. No financial terms were disclosed.

In conjunction the exit, Keurig Dr Pepper, a North American beverage company, will invest in Nutrabolt.

MidOcean initially invested in Nutrabolt in July 2014.

On the exit, Daniel Penn, a managing director at MidOcean, said in a statement, “Over the past eight years, Nutrabolt has experienced revenue growth of nearly 4x, enhanced its portfolio of industry leading brands, and clearly defined itself as a top global active health and wellness company. It has been a pleasure working with Doss Cunningham and the entire Nutrabolt team, and we are confident in their ability to continue to grow the company for years to come.”

MidOcean targets middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean was founded in 2003.