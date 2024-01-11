MidOcean, Kroger team up; plus a Deep Dive into a clean energy deal from Ara Partners

Good morning, Hubsters. MK Flynn here with the Wire.

A powerful investment partnership in the consumer sector was announced earlier this morning.

And we’ve got a Deep Dive into a renewable energy logistics deal.

Plus, there are a couple of opportunities to submit nominations for awards!

Let’s get right to the news.

Strategic pairing

Earlier this morning, MidOcean Partners announced it is teaming up with The Kroger Co. and its consumer product investment platform PearlRock Partners to form MPearlRock, which will invest in emerging consumer packaged goods brands.

MPearlRock combines MidOcean’s 20-plus years of expertise investing in CPG brands with Kroger’s deep retail experience. It will also leverage insights from Kroger’s retail data science and marketing partner, 84.51˚°. The strategy aims to provide insights and value to growing CPG brands, including via distribution, in-store testing, manufacturing and bulk procurement, supply chain and back-office support, data analytics, talent acquisition, and operations.

“We believe the strategic pairing of MidOcean’s capabilities with Kroger, robust data science and consumer insights capabilities, and deep industry relationships will create an unrivaled collaboration to support the leading brands of tomorrow,” said Erik Oken, chairman of MidOcean’s PE business, in a statement.

MidOcean’s consumer investing expertise includes Casper’s Ice Cream, FreshPet, Louisiana Fish Fry, Jenny Craig, and Nutrabolt.

First mover

Ara Partners expects to benefit from “first mover advantage” with its recent control equity position in USD Clean Fuels, which is building a network of terminals to aid transport of clean fuel from strategic locations. It is the second deal for the PE firm’s infrastructure group for a clean fuel transportation business after backing Lincoln Terminal Holdings in 2022.

Announced January 2, the deal includes the acquisition of Houston-based USD Clean Fuels and the West Colton Rail Terminal, an active 13,000 barrels per day railcar shipping and logistics facility in Colton, California, capable of shipping multiple types of advanced bioethanol products to points outside of California.

Ara’s investment in USD is arguably the first pure-play infrastructure investment in the biofuels space thus far, proving just how mature the market has become in recent years, Churchill George Yong, a partner in Ara’s infrastructure group, told PE Hub. It also establishes Ara as an investor in advanced biofuel transportation with portfolio assets on both coasts.

In the US, the biofuel market has continued to grow over the last few years amid a slowdown in the electric vehicle market, Yong said, with biofuels proving to be a fundamental component of the push to decarbonize the transportation segment.

Over the last month alone, Yong said a confluence of macro trends supporting biofuels have floated into the biofuel value stream. The International Energy Agency (IEA) in December 2023 forecasted biofuels to represent 6% of all road transportation fuel by 2030. And at the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, or COP28 as it was known, the global coalition forecast biofuel demand to triple in the US alone by 2030.

Yong said his firm’s move into biofuel logistics infrastructure is prefaced by its finding that 90% of all climate change-focused capital to date goes to the renewable energy ecosystem, while only 10% of capital investments goes to decarbonizing the industrial market, where USD Clean Fuels’ market lies. This imbalance creates a large investment opportunity for mid-market investors such as Ara, he added.

In November, Yong spoke with PE Hub about the investor’s Lincoln Terminal acquisition involving a renewable fuel terminal and infrastructure in Greenville, South Carolina. The deal was Ara’s first infrastructure deal after Yong joined the firm that year, having spent nearly a decade at ArcLight Capital Partners.

The energy transition has spurred other PE sponsors to invest in clean fuels and renewable gas transport and industrial companies. In August, PE Hub connected with Apollo Global Management partner Scott Browning about the firm’s latest investment in Composite Advanced Technologies, a manufacturer of storage cylinders for natural gas, including hydrogen.

Awards: It’s that time again!

This week, Buyouts and PE Hub opened up our annual Deal of the Year Awards nominations for the best exits of 2023.

Winners are chosen in seven categories: Deal of the Year, Large-Market Deal of the Year, Middle Market Deal of the Year, Small Market Deal of the Year, Turnaround of the Year, International Deal of the Year and Secondaries Deal of the Year.

Visit here for contest rules and other information, including lists of past winners.

The deadline is February 16.

And it’s not too late to submit a nomination for annual Women in PE feature.

We’re looking for recommendations from you, Dear Reader, on rock star women in the industry. We’re mostly interested in women working on the deal side of the business, since that is the area that has traditionally been dominated by men, but we will include women who work in IR and on the LP side as well.

Send your recs to Chris Witkowsky at christopher.w@pei.group by Jan. 19.

And check out our past Women in PE coverage here.

On that note, I’ll sign off. Obey Martin Manayiti will be with you tomorrow, and then we’ll take a break on Monday to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Craig McGlashan will be with you on Tuesday.

Happy dealmaking,

MK