MidOcean Partners-backed Cloyes snaps up Rotomaster

Cloyes, a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, has acquired Rotomaster, a turbocharger and component specialist with headquarters in Vancouver. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Since 1978, Rotomaster has maintained a portfolio of complete assemblies, individual components and service kits for diesel and gas-powered applications.

Based in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Cloyes is a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of timing drive systems and components for the automotive aftermarket.

Rotomaster’s acquisition will help Cloyes to continue its growth of application specific products and services for the most demanding vehicles on the road, the company said in a statement. Rotomaster covers more than 75 percent of the addressable vehicles-in-operation today, which will expand the number of Cloyes’ customers.

MidOcean Partners acquired Cloyes from Hidden Harbor Capital Partners in February 2022.

MidOcean is a New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in mid-market private equity and alternative credit investments.

BMO Capital Markets served as exclusive financial advisor to Rotomaster, and King & Spalding served as legal counsel.