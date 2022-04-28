MidOcean taps Belt as operating partner

MidOcean Partners has named Bradley Belt as an operating partner. Most recently, he was vice chairman of Orchard Global Asset Management.

New York, April 28, 2022 – MidOcean Partners (“MidOcean”) announced today that Bradley Belt has joined MidOcean’s private equity Executive Board as an Operating Partner. In his role on the Executive Board, Belt will work closely with the firm’s leadership and portfolio companies on corporate strategy and growth initiatives.

“I’m excited that Brad will be joining MidOcean,” said Ted Virtue, CEO of MidOcean. “He has had a remarkable record of accomplishments and is recognized as a thought leader in the industry. His strategic advice and counsel will be invaluable as we look to grow our platform and expand relationships in the institutional community.”

“Brad brings a unique breadth of executive management and board experience across sectors that complements the deep domain expertise of our other Operating Partners,” added Matt Rubel, Chairman of the Executive Board. “The Board will benefit from his insights and perspectives.”

“I have enormous respect for Ted, Matt and the MidOcean team and am delighted to join the Executive Board at such a critical juncture for the firm,” said Belt. “MidOcean has had an extraordinary track record of success in delivering value for its business partners and investors and is well positioned for future growth.”

“I look forward to working with the leadership of the firm and portfolio companies to help develop new investment opportunities and build long-term partnerships with investors,” he added.

Belt has over three decades of experience leading and growing high performing organizations in the private, public and non-profit sectors. He most recently served as Vice Chairman of Orchard Global Asset Management. He previously served as Executive Director and CEO of the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation in the Administration of President George W. Bush, as Senior Managing Director of the Milken Institute, and he co-founded Palisades Capital Advisors in partnership with Reservoir Capital.

About MidOcean Partners

MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since its inception in 2003, MidOcean Private Equity has targeted investments in high-quality middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean Credit was launched in 2009 and currently manages a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and customized separately managed accounts.