Mikisew Group buys ATB Private Equity’s holdings in JL Filtration

JL Filtration is an Edmonton-based provider of industrial filtration equipment, consumables and services.

With the deal, Mikisew has added to its ownership from an initial transaction in 2020 alongside ATB Private Equity, Altos Partners and JL Filtration’s management

Mikisew now holds a majority interest in the company

Founded in 1986, JL Filtration addresses the process optimization and environmental compliance needs of customers across Canada

Mikisew Group’s private investment group has acquired all ATB Private Equity’s holdings in JL Filtration, an Edmonton-based provider of industrial filtration equipment, consumables and services. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

With the deal, Mikisew has added to its ownership from an initial transaction in 2020 alongside ATB Private Equity, Altos Partners and JL Filtration’s management. Mikisew now holds a majority interest in the company.

Founded in 1986, JL Filtration addresses the process optimization and environmental compliance needs of customers across Canada.

“We are excited to build on our partnership with JL Filtration, a company that will help deliver on our strategic goals of industry and geographic diversification,” said Dan Gallagher, CEO, Mikisew Group, in a statement. “We look forward to working closely with the company’s executive leadership team and Altos Partners in taking the business to new heights.”

Mikisew Group is the economic development arm of the Mikisew Cree First Nation and is based in Fort McMurray, Alberta. The group also has interests in several private investments, including infrastructure and private equity.

ATB Private Equity, an affiliate of Edmonton-based financial institution ATB Financial, was established in 2016 to support Alberta-based companies through growth equity and transition capital.