Mill Point-backed GlacierPoint acquires ice cream distributor Gillette Creamery

GlacierPoint Enterprises Inc, a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital, has acquired Gillette Creamery, a direct store food and ice cream distributor. No financial terms were disclosed.

Gillette’s operations will continue to be led by JB, Bill, Rich and Stephen Gillette alongside GlacierPoint’s existing senior management team.

On the deal, Jim Schubauer, CEO and executive chairman of GlacierPoint, expressed keen enthusiasm. “The Gillette family relentlessly pursued a vision and ultimately built a tremendous platform that is anchored by top-quality customer service and unmatched industry expertise,” he said in a public statement. “Their business has been built on a foundation that is entirely consistent with the core pillars we have established at GlacierPoint. We are truly fortunate to have our leadership ranks expanded by the industry experience and insight of the four Gillette brothers, and their execution strength and operating culture are a perfect fit with GlacierPoint’s unwavering commitment to flawless customer service.”

Gillette distributes a broad array of ice cream and frozen food and refrigerated products, including brands such as Häagen-Dazs, Ben & Jerry’s, Nestlé, Good Humor, Perry’s, Ronnybrook, Leibys and many others. Gillette has been family-owned and operated since its founding in 1985, and is headquartered in Gardiner, New York.

Headquartered in The Bronx, New York, GlacierPoint serves as distributor of Nestlé products, Häagen-Dazs and Unilever ice cream, as well as other fresh and frozen products, spanning the New York Metro area through the Mid-Atlantic region.

Mill Point Capital invests in lower-middle market companies in North America across the business services, IT services and industrials sectors.