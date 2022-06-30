Mill Point-backed GlacierPoint acquires Southern Ice Cream and Gourmet Foods

Southern Ice Cream and Gourmet Foods is a distributor of ice cream and related products throughout the Carolinas.

GlacierPoint Enterprises Inc, a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC, has acquired Southern Ice Cream and Gourmet Foods, a distributor of ice cream and related products throughout the Carolinas. No financial terms were disclosed.

GlacierPoint is the parent company of E&M Logistics, Jack & Jill, A. Panza & Sons and Gillette Creamery.

Kim and Chance DelCastillo, second-generation owners of Southern, will continue in a senior advisory capacity, while Bailey Jordan, general manager at Southern, will lead the operations as president of the newly formed GlacierPoint Carolinas division in conjunction with the existing senior leadership team of GlacierPoint.

On the deal, Jim Schubauer, CEO and executive chairman of GlacierPoint, said in a statement: “The establishment of the Carolinas division is a momentous landmark for GlacierPoint in our efforts to further elevate customer and supplier relationships over a rapidly expanding service territory. Underpinned by the strength and depth of the foundation built by Kim and Chance, the addition of the Carolinas division stands as our latest extension of GlacierPoint’s unwavering commitment and dedication to the flawless execution of our business model.”

Southern primarily distributes Nestlé ice cream and frozen products, as well as Wells ice cream (Blue Bunny), Mars, Tropicale and other frozen and fresh products. Southern is a second-generation family-owned business with over 45 years of operating history and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Headquartered in The Bronx, New York, GlacierPoint is a direct story delivery distributor of Nestlé products, Häagen-Dazs and Unilever ice cream, as well as other fresh and frozen products, spanning the New York Metro area through the Mid-Atlantic region.

Mill Point Capital invests in lower-middle market companies in North America across the business services, IT services and industrials sectors.