Mill Point-backed GlacierPoint picks up Cool River Beverages

GlacierPoint Enterprises Inc,, a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital, has acquired Cool River Beverages, a Bronx, New York-based specialty beverage distribution platform.

GlacierPoint is a distributor of ice cream and other frozen products.

“Our commercial partnership with both Cool River and Martin Kelly made this transaction a logical next step in GlacierPoint’s evolution,” said Jake Giuffrida, vice president of Mill Point in a statement. “We are thrilled to diversify our platform and continue our support of GlacierPoint’s growth.”

Based in New York City, Mill Point invests in lower-middle market companies. Mill Point targets the business services, industrials and IT services sectors in North America.