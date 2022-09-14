Mill Point-backed Prime Pensions acquires Associated Pension Consultants

Headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, Prime Pensions is a provider of retirement plan compliance and administration services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses.

Prime Pensions, a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC, has acquired Associated Pension Consultants, a Sacramento, California-based provider of retirement plan design, administration and consulting services. No financial terms were disclosed.

APC was founded in 1974.

Marc Roberts, a partner and president of APC, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to be joining the Prime Pensions family, and are excited about their commitment to our growth going forward. I am extremely proud of the extraordinary track record our team has built over the years and look forward to the next chapter for APC.”

Moving forward, Roberts will continue in his roles as partner and president of APC.

Headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, Prime Pensions is a provider of retirement plan compliance and administration services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses.

New York City-based Mill Point is targeting control investments in lower-middle market companies, with a focus on business services, IT services and industrials sectors in North America.