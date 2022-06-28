Mill Point-backed Prime Pensions acquires Northwest Retirement Plan Consultants

Headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, Prime Pensions is a provider of retirement plan compliance and administration services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses.

Prime Pensions, a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital, has acquired Northwest Retirement Plan Consultants, a Washington-based provider of retirement plan design, administration and consulting services. No financial terms were disclosed.

NWRPC was founded in 2014. It is headquartered in Puyallup, Washington and primarily operates in the Northwestern United States.

Martin Smith and Debbie Smith, managing principals of NWRPC, said in a statement: “Our partnership with Prime Pensions and Mill Point provides meaningful resources to drive both future growth and expansion of our client base. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to providing exemplary service to our clients.”

Headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, Prime Pensions is an provider of retirement plan compliance and administration services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses.

