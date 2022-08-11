Mill Point Capital-backed GlacierPoint acquires Marina Ice Cream Corp

Founded in 1983, Marina serves as the exclusive DSD distributor of Unilever ice cream and frozen products.

GlacierPoint Enterprises Inc, a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC, has acquired New York City-based Marina Ice Cream Corp., a distributor of ice cream and other food & beverage products. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The Barones have built a great business that is highly regarded throughout the DSD industry. We are excited to add Marina to the GlacierPoint network as we continue to expand the scope of the business ,” said Mark Paolano, a partner of Mill Point, in a statement.

Founded in 1983, Marina serves as the exclusive DSD distributor of Unilever ice cream and frozen products as well as other brands such as Breyer’s, Perry’s and Turkey Hill, among others. Marina’s customers consist of grocery store chains, independent supermarkets, delis, drugstores, convenience store chains and foodservice customers.

Headquartered in The Bronx, NY, GlacierPoint serves as DSD distributor of Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream and Unilever Ice Cream, featuring brands such as Häagen-Dazs, Ben & Jerry’s and Nestlé Ice Cream.

Mill Point targets control investments in lower-middle market companies, with a focus on business services, IT services and industrials sectors in North America. Mill Point is based in New York City.