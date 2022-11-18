Milton Street-backed ProVeyance Group taps Syrek as CFO

ProVeyance is a maker of advanced conveyance components and subsystems for package and material handling applications.

ProVeyance Group, which was formed by Milton Street Capital, has named Nate Syrek as chief financial officer.

Most recently, Syrek served as CFO at PaperTech. Prior to PaperTech, Syrek held leadership roles at Owens Corning in operational accounting and finance, and at Plante Moran providing tax and audit services to PE-backed manufacturing companies.

“Nate is an extremely talented financial executive and a key addition to the senior leadership team,” said Tim Carpenter, ProVeyance CEO, in a statement. “In addition to his financial expertise and technical knowledge, Nate has an exceptional understanding of what it takes to drive growth and operational excellence in a manufacturing organization such as ProVeyance. Nate will play an instrumental role in our future success, and I look forward to working with him to deliver on our commitment to our customers to provide industry leading quality products and services.”

ProVeyance is a maker of advanced conveyance components and subsystems for package and material handling applications that goes to market through its Woodsage and Ashland brands.

Milton Street targets manufacturing, rental, distribution, and service companies with EBITDA typically ranging from $5 million to $20 million. The Houston-based private equity invests in the lower middle market.