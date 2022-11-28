MML Capital acquires logistics and planning services firm OnPoint from Capstreet

BlackArch Partners was the financial advisor for Capstreet on the deal.

Capstreet has sold Deer Park, Texas-based OnPoint, a provider of safety, logistics and planning services to support maintenance projects in the refining and petrochemical industries. The buyer is MML Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

Capstreet’s relationship with OnPoint began in 2015 when it acquired Creative Resource Group. Subsequently CRG acquired Inotek Safety Consultants and WTMC, eventually rebranding them together as OnPoint. Under Capstreet’s ownership, the company would go on to make three additional tuck-in acquisitions and merge with Certified Safety.

“When Capstreet made its initial investment, we identified a need for a large-scale, single-source service provider of support services for industrial maintenance projects. We recruited an incredible leadership team to the business and together we successfully sourced and integrated several acquisitions and drove organic growth to create one of the recognized leaders in our industry,” said Paul De Lisi, a partner at Capstreet in a statement. “This has been a tremendous journey, and we believe OnPoint is positioned for ongoing success with its new owner.”

Willkie Farr & Gallagher served as legal counsel and BlackArch Partners was the financial advisor for Capstreet.

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies.