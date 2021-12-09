Moa Capital buys TeleGeography

Moa Capital has acquired TeleGeography, a telecommunications market research and consulting firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TeleGeography, a global telecommunications market research and consulting firm, has been acquired by Moa Capital, a U.S.-based private equity firm.

Under Moa Capital’s ownership, TeleGeography will continue its commitment to delivering the best telecom data and analysis with security and integrity at the core. Moa Capital is a growth private equity firm focused on companies in the lower-middle market.

The acquisition closed November 2021; there will be no changes to the organization’s operations or research schedule. With the closing of the deal, former CEO Dave Bellon has retired and Michael Owings has been appointed TeleGeography’s CEO. Owings has 17 years of experience with TeleGeography and has worked extensively across its sales and marketing teams, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company.

“TeleGeography is a proven and trusted leader in telecommunications market research and consulting. It plays a critical role in the international telecom market and we’re proud to be part of its journey. It has a solid reputation as a trusted, independent source of information, and we’re committed to upholding this ethos as the company continues to grow across its global footprint,” said Marko Nikolic, Managing Director at Moa Capital. “We would like to thank Dave Bellon for his leadership of TeleGeography and congratulate Michael on his new role as CEO. We’re excited to be part of TeleGeography’s work.”

TeleGeography is known for its world-class research tools, developed by a dedicated team of analysts who have been working in the telecom space for over 25 years. TeleGeography research apps unlock access to searchable databases, downloadable spreadsheets, and market analysis. The same team is responsible for the free and innovative Interactive Submarine Cable Map, which depicts more than 480 global cables and 1,300 unique landing stations as of 2021.

“This is a very exciting time for TeleGeography and a logical next step for our organization. We have an opportunity to continue our global growth and deliver insights and intelligence for more enterprises and service providers around the world. Our change in ownership will not change our commitment to data integrity and serving our customers and partners with the care and sensitivity that they’ve come to expect from our team,” said Michael Owings, CEO at TeleGeography. “I’m honored to be made CEO of TeleGeography, a company that I’ve been a part of for 17 years. I’m excited for the future and delivering world-class services to our customers.”

TeleGeography will continue to operate without any major changes and remains a U.S.-based operation, headquartered in Washington, D.C. The company is recognized as the definitive source for telecom news, numbers, and analysis and its data sets have been maintained and analyzed for decades.

About Moa Capital

Moa Capital is a growth private equity firm focused on companies in the lower middle market. The firm was founded by experienced middle-market private equity investors who recognize the significant opportunity with businesses that are too small for larger private equity firms and do not offer the high growth rates required by venture capital investors. These businesses typically generate less than $8 million of EBITDA, are in niche markets and have a track record of steady financial performance. Moa Capital has a network of operating executives that assist with developing the business strategy and implementing growth initiatives. Moa Capital offers flexible capital solutions that are not restricted by time horizon or limited to control investments.