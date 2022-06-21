Moelis hires Craig as managing director

In his new role, Craig will provide strategic and financial advice to consumer and retail clients with a focus on food and beverage.

Previously, Craig worked at Morgan Stanley for 12 years, where he led the food investment banking practice as a managing director. In addition to food and beverage, Craig has advised clients throughout the corporate lifecycle and across disciplines, with experience in M&A, leveraged buyouts, IPOs, debt and equity capital raising, shareholder defense and other strategic transactions.

On this new hire, Augusto Sasso, managing director at Moelis & Company, said in a public statement: “As the food and beverage industry continues to evolve and seek new avenues for growth against an ever-changing consumer backdrop, Justin brings the optimal mix of sector knowledge, deal experience and strong relationships with both corporates and sponsors to help our clients position themselves strategically amid a complex environment. We’re thrilled to have him join our growing consumer & retail platform, expanding the advice we provide to clients across this sector.”

Moelis serves its clients from 21 locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.