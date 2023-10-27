News Briefs

Monarch Alternative Capital backs oil change and car wash platform Accelerated Brands

The capital infusion will be used by Accelerated Brands to bolster the financial strength of the existing business, provide capital for near-term acquisitions, and aid in the future growth of the company.

-
  • Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Accelerated Brands is an oil change and car wash platform
  • Accelerated Brands was advised by Piper Sandler & Co. and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
  • Founded in 2002, Monarch has approximately $12.5 billion in assets under management

Accelerated Brands, which is backed by Princeton Equity Group, has secured financing totaling $200 million with Monarch Alternative Capital providing a secured bank loan facility.

The capital infusion will be used by Accelerated Brands to bolster the financial strength of the existing business, provide capital for near-term acquisitions, and aid in the future growth of the company.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Accelerated Brands is an oil change and car wash platform. Accelerated Brands has over 200 locations.

“Accelerated Brands stands as a prominent leader in a vast, fragmented industry. We believe the company exhibits remarkable scalability and is effectively implementing its acquisitive model,” said Navid Rahgozar, a principal at Monarch Alternative Capital in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Accelerated Brands and Princeton Equity Group given their impressive track record in growing the company to what it is today. With a focus on scaling and new capital, we believe the company will further elevate the business and achieve its strategic goals.”

Accelerated Brands was advised by Piper Sandler & Co. and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. Monarch was represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

Founded in 2002, Monarch has approximately $12.5 billion in assets under management.
Princeton Equity Group targets high growth franchisor and multi-site companies. With offices in Princeton, New Jersey and Dallas, the firm manages over $1 billion of assets.