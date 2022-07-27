PE-backed Monarch House acquires 1to1 Therapy Services

Monarch House was acquired earlier this year by Venn Growth Partners and BDC Capital.

1to1 Therapy Services’ current clinical management team and clinical staff will continue in similar roles as part of Monarch House

Monarch is a network of interdisciplinary behavioral health centers

1to1 was founded in 2009 and is a sister company of 1to1 Rehab

Oakville, Ontario-based Monarch House has acquired Markham, Ontario-based 1to1 Therapy Services, a behavioral health organization, with a particular focus on serving children and youth diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Monarch, a network of interdisciplinary behavioral health centers, has clinics located in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

1to1 Therapy Services was founded in 2009 and is a sister company of 1to1 Rehab. 1to1 is a family-owned and operated business focusing on interdisciplinary evidence-based therapy throughout the lifespan. It is an accredited rehabilitation health company operating in the Greater Toronto Area.

“Over the past 13 years, 1to1 Therapy has established themselves as a leader in the delivery of high-quality services and supports to children and families in their community,” said Chelsea Ganam, president of Monarch House, in a statement.

1to1’s current clinical management team and clinical staff will continue in similar roles as part of Monarch House, delivering the same services to existing clients.

Monarch House was acquired earlier this year by Venn Growth Partners and BDC Capital from OMERS Private Equity-backed CBI Health.