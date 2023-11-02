Money, money, money: 6 PE-backed financial services deals

Warburg Pincus, Centerbridge, KKR and Charlesbank are among the PE heavyweights betting on financial services.

The financial services sector is responding to many changes in the overall economy, including higher interest rates. With the changes have come vulnerabilities – think Silicon Valley Bank – but also opportunities, think lower mid-market and private debt. Private equity firms have been seizing the day, so to speak, and PE Hub has seen a lot of PE-backed deals in the financial services sector over the last six months.

And the deals keep on coming. As we went to press, we saw two more come in – TPG’s completing its previously announced buyout of alternative investment manager Angelo Gordon and Oak Hill Capital– and Genstar Capital-backed Mercer Advisors acquiring yet another wealth management firm, Denver-based Singh Advisory.

Here are half a dozen deals that stand out.

PGIM to acquire Deerpath Capital

In May, PGIM, the global investment management business of Prudential Financial Inc, generated industry chatter with the news it was acquiring a majority stake in Deerpath Capital, a New York City-based direct lender.

For PGIM, the deal had appeal as it would help the company expand its alternatives platform. With Deerpath boasting more than $5 billion of assets under management, as of March 2023, the acquisition was certainly a boon for the PGIM portfolio.

Said David Hunt, president and CEO of PGIM in a statement at the time the deal was announced: Deerpath “complements PGIM Private Capital’s existing direct lending capabilities by adding expertise in the lower middle market-sponsored space….”

2. Warburg Pincus and Centerbridge to invest $400m in Banc of California and PacWest merger

In July, powerhouse buyout shops Warburg Pincus and Centerbridge sealed a deal to inject $400 million in a merger of regional banks Banc of California and PacWest.

The estimated windfall to all parties involved is enormous. At closing, the combined company is expected to have approximately $36.1 billion in assets, $25.3 billion in total loans, $30.5 billion in total deposits and more than 70 branches in California.

Todd Schell, a principal at Warburg Pincus, praised the untold fiscal benefits the merger would provide.

“We are excited to back the strategic combination of two institutions we know well and respect,” he said. “The transaction provides an opportunity to execute a highly accretive balance sheet repositioning, which generates substantial incremental earnings and positions the combined company for the next leg of profitable growth.”

3. GTCR backs R&T Deposit Solutions

September kicked off with GTCR’s investment in New York City-based R&T Deposit Solutions, a provider of tech-enabled liquidity management, deposit funding and securities-based lending programs.

According to the deal terms, Chicago-based GTCR is taking a 50 percent stake in R&T Deposit Solutions, with the remaining 50 percent retained by existing shareholders, which include Estancia Capital Partners and R&T’s founding team and employees.

For GTCR, R&T’s growth was high on its list of desirables.

“As a result of this new investment, R&T will expand on its leading range of client-focused solutions for cash management, liquidity and securities-based lending,” said Mike Hollander, a managing director at GTCR. ”We believe that R&T is well-positioned to accelerate its already strong growth trajectory and we have tremendous conviction in the caliber and capabilities of R&T’s leadership team.”

4. KKR backs Catalio Capital Management

In mid-October KKR caused buzz when the investing powerhouse said it would be snapping up a minority stake in Catalio Capital Management, a New York City-based investment firm focused on biomedical technology and healthcare companies.

At the closing, George Petrocheilos and R Jacob Vogelstein, co-founders and managing partners of Catalio, will continue to own a controlling stake in Catalio, while the day-to-day management and operation of the Catalio business will remain the same.

According to KKR Partner Ali Satvat, a co-head of the firm’s Americas healthcare and global head of healthcare strategic growth, KKR saw this transaction as a great way to shore up its burgeoning healthcare portfolio.

“The life sciences sector represents a growing market opportunity and has been an important area of focus for our healthcare growth strategy, which will be further accelerated through our partnership with Catalio,” said Satvat in a statement.

5. Charlesbank invests in Petra Funds Group

Three days later news filtered out through the industry grapevine of yet another deal scored by a major PE firm in the financial services sector when Charlesbank said it was investing an undisclosed sum in Petra Funds Group, a fund administrator for investment firms.

Moving forward, Petra’s founders and management team will remain significant shareholders alongside Charlesbank.

With multiple office locations that include New York, London and Los Angeles, Petra administers funds and structures totaling more than $110 billion in assets.

Regarding Petra’s appeal, the Boston and New York-based mid-market buyout shop lauded the target company’s customer service and growth as enticements.

“We believe that Petra represents the next generation of fund administration,” said David Katz, a managing director at Charlesbank. “Petra offers a unique, comprehensive value proposition with its highly experienced personnel, consistent client focus, technology enablement, and talent-centric mindset, which have been driving industry-leading revenue growth and employee satisfaction.”

6. GCM Grosvenor invests in Excolere Equity Partners

Barely a week later, GCM Grosvenor also leaped into the financial services fray with its investment in Excolere Equity Partners, a Los Angeles-based mid-market private equity firm that targets the education and human capital management sector.

Excolere has a very interesting lineage. One of the firm’s co-founders is Tony Miller, a former Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Education under President Obama. Miller, who is also a former chief operating officer of The Vistra Group, launched Excolere in 2022 with long-time colleagues and fellow partners Pete Davis and Marcelus DeCoulode.

Summing up Excolere’s point of interest, GCM Grosvenor singled out, as with the previous aforementioned deals, the target company’s growth potential.

Said Kevin Nickelberry, co-head of GCM Grosvenor’s Elevate strategy, “Our partnership with Excolere is consistent with GCM Grosvenor’s multi-decade history of partnering with exceptional founders early in the evolution of their firms. We look forward to working with the Excolere team as they continue to grow the platform.”

PE Hub predicts deal volume in the financial services sector will remain robust.