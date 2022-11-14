Monomoy Capital acquires Nordic Hot Tubs for its pool and spa platform

Nordic manufactures hot tubs and related accessories for the residential market in North America and Europe.

Monomoy Capital Partners has acquired Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Nordic Hot Tubs as an add-on for its pool and spa platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Monomoy’s pool and spa platform now consists of Artesian Spas, Marquis Hot Tubs and Nordic Hot Tubs.

Nordic manufactures hot tubs and related accessories for the residential market in North America and Europe.

“Nordic is complementary to our existing Artesian and Marquis brands, and together the platform will leverage the strengths of each brand to deliver superior products made in the U.S.” said Monomoy Managing Director Lee Mlotek in a statement. “We are excited to partner with the management teams as they scale their businesses together.”

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. provided legal counsel to Monomoy on the acquisitions. Calder Capital, LLC served as financial advisor to Nordic while Varnum LLP served as legal counsel.

Monomoy Capital Partners invests in middle-market businesses. It has over $2.7 billion in assets under management.

Nordic was founded in 1995.