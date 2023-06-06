Monomoy scoops up direct mail firm Japs-Olson

Japs-Olson was founded in 1907

Monomoy Capital Partners has acquired St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based Japs-Olson Company, a provider of direct mail marketing solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Monomoy’s history of partnering with family-owned businesses and investing in adjacent industries, coupled with Japs-Olson’s commitment to servicing its longstanding customer relationships, make this a partnership with abundant opportunity,” said Monomoy Partner Jaime Forsyth in a statement . “The team at Monomoy is honored to be chosen as stewards of the company’s next chapter. We look forward to working with the management team to drive operational value creation for the business and anticipate a future of enhanced service for customers nationwide.”

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. provided legal counsel to Monomoy, and Wells Fargo and Prospect Capital Management provided financing for the transaction. Lazard served as financial advisor and Stinson LLP served as legal counsel to Japs-Olson.

Monomoy Capital Partners invests in the middle market. The firm has $2.7 billion in committed capital across a family of investment funds.