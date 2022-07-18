Monomoy sells Construction Resources to IDG

Monomoy initially acquired Constructions Resources and Builder Specialties to create the CR platform

Monomoy Capital Partners has sold Atlanta-based Construction Resources, a provider of building products, to International Designs Group LLC. No financial terms were disclosed.

IDG is a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital.

On the sale, Lee Mlotek, a managing director at Monomoy, said in a statement: “The evolution of Construction Resources under our partnership has been remarkable. We are exceptionally proud of the management team and their accomplishments. The team was resilient and persistent throughout our ownership.”

Justin Kish and Adam Reeder of Rothschild & Co. served as financial advisors to Construction Resources on the deal. Scott Molinaro of Lincoln International LLC advised CR’s board of managers. And Scott Abramowitz of Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to the company.

Monomoy Capital Partners is a private investment firm with over $2.7 billion in assets under management. Monomoy invests in the equity and debt of middle-market businesses with a focus on industrial and consumer product sectors in North America and Europe.