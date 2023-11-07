Monroe backs Wind Point’s buyout of Central Moloney

Monroe served as administrative agent and sole lead arranger on the financing.

Based in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, CMI is a maker of critical infrastructure products for the U.S. electrical grid

CMI was founded in 1949

Based in Chicago, Monroe Capital specializes in the private credit markets

Monroe Capital has provided a senior credit facility to support Wind Point Partners‘ acquisition of Central Moloney. No financial terms were disclosed.

Monroe served as administrative agent and sole lead arranger on the financing.

Based in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, CMI is a maker of critical infrastructure products for the U.S. electrical grid. CMI was founded in 1949.

Based in Chicago, Monroe Capital specializes in the private credit markets. The firm maintains 10 offices throughout the United States and Asia