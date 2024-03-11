Monroe Capital invests in single-family rental platform Second Avenue

Monroe has allocated approximately $250 million of additional capital to Second Avenue through a mix of debt and equity capital.

This is in addition to Monroe’s previously $250 million investment in April 2021 that has been fully deployed to acquire approximately 500 homes

Headquartered in Chicago, Monroe Capital LLC specializes in private credit markets across various strategies

Founded in 2017, Second Avenue has approximately $1 billion under management

Monroe Capital has acquired a minority ownership stake in Second Avenue, a Tampa-based single-family rental platform.

Monroe has allocated approximately $250 million of additional capital to Second Avenue through a mix of debt and equity capital. This is in addition to Monroe’s previously $250 million investment in April 2021 that has been fully deployed to acquire approximately 500 homes.

On the transaction, Ted Koenig, chairman and CEO of Monroe, said in a statement: “We have been extremely impressed with Mike Rothman, who has decades of experience building and leading companies, and his ability to attract a seasoned management team and utilize technology to enable growth at scale. We believe Monroe’s long-term investment can strategically enhance Second Avenue as one of the largest and more importantly efficiently managed SFR platforms in North America.”

Headquartered in Chicago, Monroe Capital LLC specializes in private credit markets across various strategies.

Founded in 2017, Second Avenue has approximately $1 billion under management.