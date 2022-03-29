Monroe Capital supports FFL Partners’ investment in Optomi

Monroe Capital has provided a senior credit facility to back FFL Partners’ investment in Optomi Professional Services. No financial terms were disclosed. Monroe Capital was sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the financing. Based in Atlanta, Optomi is a provider of technology consulting, team augmentation and domestic rural outsourcing services to Fortune 2000 clients.

Chicago, IL – Monroe Capital LLC announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support FFL Partners’ investment in Optomi Professional Services (“OPS”).

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Atlanta, OPS provides technology consulting, team augmentation and domestic rural outsourcing services to Fortune 2000 Clients. OPS operates through two primary brands: Optomi, which focuses on high-end IT consulting and staff augmentation, and Provalus, a provider of domestic IT outsourcing that creates quality IT jobs in rural communities. The company’s services include a wide range of cybersecurity, data modernization, software engineering, cloud & infrastructure, helpdesk, customer service and business optimization consulting services.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2021 Senior Lender of the Year, 2021 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; Global M&A Network as the 2021 Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.