Montagu partners with CPP Investments in Universal Investment deal

Montagu’s further investment has been made to accelerate Universal Investment’s growth trajectory

Universal is a German third-party management company and fund administration service provider

The company has approximately €760 billion in assets under administration

Montagu announced this week it has agreed to further investment in Universal Investment, a third-party management company and fund administration services provider. It agreed to do the deal alongside Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), which will acquire a minority stake in the business via CPP Investment Board Europe.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Universal Investment, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, serves institutional investors and asset managers, active across the three largest European fund markets: Germany, Ireland, and Luxembourg. The company has approximately €760 billion in assets under administration and employs over 1,000 people.

“Universal Investment has performed strongly over the last five years, delivering strong growth in Germany while accelerating its expansion in Luxembourg and entering a new strategic market in Ireland,” said Daniel Fischer, director at Montagu.

Montagu is a UK private equity firm with €10 billion in assets under management that looks to invest in middle-market companies within healthcare and technology-enabled sectors. The firm acquired Universal Investment in 2017 and the business has delivered resilient and consistent growth over the past 15 years, it said.

“Universal Investment is a business we’ve followed with keen interest for many years and we have been impressed by its exceptional and resilient growth trajectory and market leading position in the European ManCo and fund administration sector,” said Hafiz Lalani, managing director, and head of European direct private equity at CPP Investments.

CPP Investments manages the combined funds of the 21 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. It invests across asset classes and is headquartered in Toronto.